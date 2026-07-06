New CCHF case confirmed in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Mosul

Nineveh province in northern Iraq recorded a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a source within the Provincial Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Monday, bringing the province’s cases to 12 since the start of 2026.

The patient, a 32-year-old woman, was transferred to the isolation ward at Al-Shifa Hospital in Mosul to receive treatment under the approved medical protocol.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 158 confirmed CCHF infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of the year. Dhi Qar remains the hardest-hit province, with 74 cases.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq