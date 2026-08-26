Shafaq News- Baghdad

Construction of Nasiriyah International Airport has reached 68%, with the project expected to be handed over in early 2027 if work continues on schedule, the head of Iraq’s General Company for Airports Management and Air Navigation Services said at a press conference.

Ihab Saad said progress was expected to accelerate once new ground-handling equipment arrived, adding that a specialist team was heading to China to conduct factory acceptance tests while construction continued at the site.

Saad said most obstacles affecting the project had been resolved and that the company was preparing a new contract addendum to address remaining issues.

Former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the airport in June 2021. In July 2024, the Transport Ministry signed a consultancy contract addendum with Turkish firm Kiklop Design Hertz Insaat and a construction contract addendum with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The project has missed several previously announced deadlines. Former Transport Minister Razzaq Muhibis al-Saadawi said in January 2026 that the airport would open in March 2026, after the ministry and Dhi Qar authorities had earlier targeted the end of 2025.