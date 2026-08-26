Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi crude oil prices fell by more than 6% on Wednesday, in tandem with a broader decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped to $77.92 a barrel, down $5.27 or 6.34%, while Basrah Medium fell to $81.22, a loss of $5.27 or 6.09%.

Internationally, Brent crude slipped to $86.80 a barrel, down $1.78, or 2.0%, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $80.87, down $1.49, ​or 1.8%.

Other regional grades also lost ground, though by varying margins. Murban crude fell 7.89% to $93.44 a barrel, Oman crude dropped 3.82% to $95.59, and Dubai crude edged down 0.19% to $90.10.

The Iraqi declines came amid a broader retreat in global crude prices, although losses varied by grade and region.