Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) has arrested several people linked to the Al-Muthanna Health Directorate over alleged irregularities in a project to rehabilitate Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Samawah, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source said between three and five suspects had been detained, without identifying them or detailing the alleged violations.

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