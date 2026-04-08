Middle East war remnants threaten Iraq’s environment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Green Observatory warned on Wednesday that remnants of bombs and missiles from the joint US-Israeli war on Iran could pose environmental risks to Iraq’s air and land.

In a statement, the environmental monitor noted that the types of weapons used have not been disclosed, adding that some may be hazardous and capable of affecting air quality in Iran. It also pointed to prevailing wind patterns that could carry contaminants into Iraq, raising concerns over cross-border environmental impact.

Citing recent heavy rainfall in Iran that triggered flooding reaching Iraqi territory, the Observatory cautioned that such conditions could contribute to environmental damage inside Iraq, further warning that vegetables, fruits, and other goods imported from Iran should undergo thorough inspections to detect possible radioactive contamination.