Lawmaker warns of rising CCHF cases in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Rising cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Dhi Qar province have prompted warnings of a potential health risk, an Iraqi lawmaker cautioned on Thursday.

The member of the Abshir Ya Iraq bloc, Ali Saber Al-Kinani, called for urgent intervention by the Ministry of Health and local authorities before the situation escalates further.

He noted that most recorded cases involve urban residents who had direct contact with slaughtered animals outside official health regulations, despite ongoing monitoring of slaughterhouses and butcher shops.

On April 12, Dhi Qar authorities reported that nine deaths and multiple infections linked to hemorrhagic fever were recorded in the province within just 72 hours.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq