Iraq’s Dhi Qar detects 9 new CCHF infections

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi authorities recorded in recent days nine cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), including two deaths, in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Ali Hammoud, director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar, warned of a growing risk of further infections, attributing the spread to “the continued presence of livestock within urban areas and weak enforcement of a government ban on grazing inside cities.” He said social factors, including tribal customs, along with the lack of proper slaughterhouses, have hindered efforts to control the situation.

He also pointed to the accumulation of waste in residential neighborhoods, which attracts livestock into urban areas in search of food, further increasing the risk of infection spread.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Dhi Qar has reported 96 CCHF cases, bringing Iraq’s tally to 247 infections, including 38 deaths.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq