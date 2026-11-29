Shafaq News- Tunis

The Iraqi play The Father’s Funeral, written and directed by Mohannad Hadi, won the Golden Tanit at the 27th Carthage Theatre Festival. The Iraqi National Theatre production also won the award for best scenography.

Tunisia’s Tchaïka, produced by the Tunisian National Theatre, won the Silver Tanit and earned Moez Mrabet the best director award. Bahrain’s Suspended Souls, directed by Hassan Al-Iskafi, took the Bronze Tanit.

Benin’s La Noyée won best playwriting for Laetitia Ajanohun and best actress for Edvance Weke. Syria’s Jaber Jokhadar won best actor for his role in Rehearsal for Judgment Day.

This year’s festival ran from November 21 to 28 under the slogan “Pulsing with Life, Pulsing with Theatre” and honored artists from Tunisia and elsewhere in the Arab world and Africa. Founded in 1983 and overseen by Tunisia’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the festival originally alternated years with the Carthage Film Festival before becoming an annual event.