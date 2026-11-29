Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

The dollar closed at 166,750 dinars per $100 on Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, compared with 166,350 dinars in morning trading.

Currency exchange shops in Baghdad sold $100 for 167,250 dinars and bought it for 166,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 167,000 dinars per $100, while the buying price was 166,900 dinars.