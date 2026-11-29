Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has ruled out a meningitis outbreak following reports of more than a dozen deaths in Wasit province, with Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi clarifying that encephalitis, rather than meningitis, accounted for 92% of the fatalities.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Education Minister Abdul Karim al-Jabouri on Sunday, al-Mousawi explained that Iraq records meningitis cases throughout the year, with around 4,300 suspected cases documented so far in 2026, including in the Kurdistan Region. This compares with 4,200 cases in 2025 and 6,200 in 2023.

Adila Hamoud, head of parliament’s Health Committee, said the Committee had been monitoring the Health Ministry’s response since reports of meningitis cases first emerged in the media, and Iraq was not experiencing a meningitis epidemic or outbreak. She further indicated that the Health Ministry had issued preventive guidelines for schools, universities, colleges, and government institutions.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far