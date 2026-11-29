Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan’s military said Sunday it was sending troops to Saudi Arabia under the countries’ defense cooperation framework to bolster the kingdom’s defenses.

It gave no details on the size of the contingent, its specific duties or how long it would stay.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended Saturday’s send-off alongside Saudi Ambassador Rajeh Tami Albugamy, army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Umer Bashir.

The military said the troops would carry out duties agreed by both countries and described the deployment as part of Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The send-off followed a meeting in Islamabad on Friday between officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. The three countries signed the pact on August 7, pledging to treat an armed attack on one as an attack on all. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously described the agreement as defensive and said it was aimed at no country.

Turkiye has NATO’s second-largest military, and Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority country with nuclear weapons.

Saudi Arabia is getting military support after repeated Houthi (Ansarallah) missile and drone attacks from Yemen. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a projectile hit the Jazan oil refinery, killing one worker and injuring several others. On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile headed toward the Riyadh region.

Read more: Mecca Defense Agreement unites Saudi, Turkiye and Pakistan