Iraq rolls out Starlink internet service

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Starlink officially launched its satellite internet service in Iraq on Wednesday, the country's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) announced.

Earlier this month, Iraq granted Starlink a license to provide satellite internet services, a move that the CMC said would expand internet access options for consumers and businesses, particularly in remote areas where telecommunications infrastructure remains limited, while helping attract investment and support the country's broader digital transformation efforts.

Residential service starts at 131,500 Iraqi dinars (about $100) per month for the 100 Mbps plan.

The decision drew criticism from some officials. Iran-aligned Badr bloc lawmakers, headed by Hadi Al-Amiri, warned of "continued US pressure" to introduce Starlink in Iraq, arguing that the project should not be viewed as a technological advancement but rather as "an attempt to establish an integrated satellite surveillance network outside state control."