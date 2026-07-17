Iraq approves Starlink for satellite internet services

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq has officially granted Starlink a license to provide satellite internet services, as Baghdad seeks to expand connectivity options and improve access to high-speed internet, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) reported on Friday.

The agreement was signed at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington during a ceremony attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and CMC Executive Chairman Baligh Abu Kalal.

According to the CMC, Starlink's entry into Iraq is expected to give consumers and businesses more choices for internet access, particularly in remote areas where infrastructure remains limited. The service could also support investment and advance the country's broader digital transformation efforts.

Operated by SpaceX, Starlink delivers internet service through a network of low Earth orbit satellites, extending connectivity to areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

Earlier today, Shafaq News learned that Iraq will sign 48 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the US government, international companies, and global institutions, with energy, infrastructure, and technology projects accounting for the largest share of the package.

Al-Zaidi praised the expanding economic ties with the United States, describing the recently signed arrangements as a sign of growing confidence between Baghdad and Washington.

Read more: Al-Zaidi's Washington visit links US oil investment to Iraq's September disarmament deadline