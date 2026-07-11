Kurdish partnership anchors evolving US Middle East policy

Shafaq News- Washington

The Kurds are emerging as a key element in Washington’s evolving strategy for the Middle East, as the United States seeks to build a regional framework centered on economic ties, trade, and strategic partnerships, according to an analysis published by The National Context.

The report argues that the new regional order relies less on military competition, with Washington pursuing closer links among Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, a move that could potentially reduce Iran’s influence across the region.

The National Context also explores how the Kurdistan Region and its leaders, including Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, fit into a broader Kurdish political landscape that will serve as a bridge between regional actors.

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