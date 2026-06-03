Iraq replaces Oil Ministry spokesman after fuel crisis comments

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Oil Ministry has removed spokesperson Abdul-Sahib Bazzoun Al-Hassnawi from his post over "repeated shortcomings” in statements related to the country's recent gasoline crisis, which sparked angry reactions, a well-informed source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The ministry ordered the change in line with directives from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to reorganize official media offices. Al-Hassnawi will remain in charge of the ministry's media office, while a replacement from the ministry's economic department has been appointed to serve as spokesperson.

The source also indicated that the gasoline shortage is expected to be resolved within days through fuel imports from the United Arab Emirates, pending repairs to technical faults at several refineries producing petroleum derivatives.

Al-Hassnawi previously rejected reports of a gasoline shortage in remarks to Shafaq News, attributing congestion at filling stations to increased fuel consumption driven by high temperatures. He maintained that domestic gasoline production exceeds daily demand, which stands at around 32 million liters.

However, sources had revealed that the detention of Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili in a corruption investigation may have contributed to supply disruptions and lengthy queues since the Eid Al-Adha holiday, with some northern refineries reportedly slowing or suspending fuel shipments in protest over the move. To safeguard energy supplies, Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called on authorities to strengthen domestic production and expand refining capacity.

Read more: Mechanics link poor gasoline quality to increase in vehicle repairs across Iraq