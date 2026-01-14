Iraq launches second Gaza relief flight

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq sent a second humanitarian aid flight to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, an Iraqi security official confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell, the aircraft departed in the morning from Martyr Mohammed Alaa Air Base, a military air facility in Iraq, bound for Al-Arish Military Airport in Egypt.

The assistance is set to reach the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Red Crescent, in full coordination with the Iraqi Red Crescent, within the framework of joint humanitarian cooperation between the two sides.

No details were disclosed regarding the nature or weight of the aid.

The flight followed an earlier operation on Monday, when the Iraqi Air Force carried out its first relief mission of 2026, delivering around 18 tons of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The current campaign builds on previous Iraqi humanitarian efforts that included food, medical supplies, and other relief assistance, the statement added, describing the initiative as part of Iraq’s continued support for affected populations and its commitment to humanitarian solidarity.

Earlier, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) cautioned that Israeli forces remain deployed across more than half of the Gaza Strip, extending beyond the so-called Yellow Line and limiting access to humanitarian facilities.

Israel has suspended the operations of more than 20 international humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, citing failure to comply with newly imposed rules governing the vetting of international organizations.