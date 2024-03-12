Iraq to deliver 500 tons in humanitarian aid to Gaza through Jordan

Shafaq News/ A convoy of Iraqi humanitarian aid arrived in Jordan on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces said.

The aid, which includes 482 tons of flour and other food items, will be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Jordanian government.

"The move follows a cabinet decree issued in its ninth session on February 27, 2023," said Brigadier General Yahya Rasool in a statement.

"The aid was handed over to the warehouses of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) in the presence of a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," he added.

Rasool stressed that Iraq will continue to provide support to the Palestinian people in Gaza who are suffering heavy humanitarian crisis under indiscriminate Israeli bombardment for months now.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday that while a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is not close to being agreed upon, Doha remains hopeful.

Despite weeks of talks involving US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a widely sought truce and hostage exchange.

Earlier today, the Palestinian death toll due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 31,184, according the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

Within the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 72 Palestinians and injured 129 others, pushing the total death toll to 31,184 and injuries to 72,889 since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Israel has been launching a large-scale attack on Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in Israeli settlements on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.