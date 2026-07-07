Iraq closes government offices for Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered all government institutions to close on Wednesday to coincide with funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, according to his media office.

Iraqi officials, including PM Al-Zaidi, political leaders, and lawmakers, are expected to attend official reception ceremonies at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday evening. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will head the Iranian delegation accompanying Khamenei's body, according to informed sources briefed on arrangements within the Prime Minister's office.

Khamenei, who led Iran for 34 years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, died at age 86 in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran.