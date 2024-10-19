Khamenei says “Sinwar delivered a strong blow to Israel,” body's fate sparks controversy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had "delivered a strong and courageous blow to the occupation," while the fate of his body remains a contentious issue in Israeli and Palestinian circles.

Khamenei affirmed, “Martyr Sinwar was the shining symbol of resistance and struggle, standing firm against the oppressive and aggressive enemy with unwavering determination,” pointing out that he "immortalized the memory of October 7 in the history of this region.”

"A person like him, who spent his life confronting the usurping and oppressive enemy [Israel], deserves no ending other than martyrdom," he said, reaffirming that "the resistance front will not cease its advance with the martyrdom of its most prominent figures, as it has in the past."

"With Sinwar's martyrdom, the resistance front will not witness any decline; Hamas is alive and will remain alive."

Iran's Supreme Leader concluded his statement by sending condolences for “the martyrdom of our brother Yahya Sinwar to his family, his comrades in jihad, and all those devoted to the struggle for the sake of God.”

On Friday, Hamas announced “the martyrdom” of the movement's leader during a military confrontation with Israel, following a year-long pursuit of him.

Sinwar's body faces an uncertain fate, as the Israeli army confirmed that the body in its possession indeed belongs to Sinwar, who is Tel Aviv's top target.

The Israeli government has not announced whether it will keep the body for use in any potential future exchange deal, bury it in another manner, or return it to Hamas.

According to reports from The New York Times, experts believe the idea of using the body in an exchange process is "unlikely" because "Israeli officials do not want the burial site (in Palestinian territories) to become a shrine," indicating the exclusion of handing the body over to Hamas.

John B. Alterman, the director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told the newspaper, “What I would imagine would happen is there will be a secret dignified burial in an undisclosed place.” He pointed out that "when al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, he received a dignified Muslim funeral."

US forces had disposed of bin Laden's body at sea after following traditional Islamic burial steps.

Alterman explained that Sinwar's burial site is likely to be in Israel, as "the Israelis want to avoid the idea that his supporters claim he was buried as a martyr in Palestinian territories." The Israeli army did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

“There will be a huge Israeli effort to make sure there is nothing left to be an object of veneration,” he said.

Earlier, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, “At this time, it remains unclear how Sinwar's body will be handled, and whether it will be used as leverage in any future negotiations," referencing attempts to reach a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meetings with officials in his government to discuss the latest developments in the war in Gaza and to reach an agreement for the release of Israeli hostages following the announcement of Sinwar's death.