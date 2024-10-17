Israel checks possible assassination of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli army suggested the possibility of the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.

“We are checking with the Shin Bet the possibility of Sinwar's death during an operation by the army in Gaza,” the Israeli army stated.

"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," the army wrote on X. "In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

In this context, Al-Hadath channel reported, "The Israeli army retrieved the bodies for DNA testing to confirm Sinwar's death."

Hamas has not yet commented on the incident.

Sinwar, who leads both the political and military wings of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has been one of Israel's key targets since the start of the confrontations.

Since October 7, he has been a major focus in global headlines, with Tel Aviv accusing him of orchestrating the attack that killed 1,200 people.

Media reports affirmed that 61-year-old Sinwar, who spent 23 years in Israeli prisons before assuming security roles within Hamas, has risen to become a top leader, now considered a "living dead man" by Israel.