Hamas Sinwar's body: new details revealed

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli military final medical report regarding former Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar’s body, denied the presence of any drugs in his system, particularly the substance Captagon, according to Israeli media outlets.

The report noted that Sinwar had consumed large amounts of stimulants, citing a high level of caffeine in his blood analysis. The findings also indicated that Sinwar had been shot in the head from a long distance, in addition to injuries sustained from an explosive shell. Leaving the bullets in his head reportedly made it difficult to identify the specific soldier who fired the fatal shot.

The medical assessment also provided "precise intelligence information" about Sinwar, and it underwent analysis by Israeli military officials to assess his future political and military impact, Israeli media revealed.

Israel has held onto Sinwar's body since he was killed on October 16 2024 in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Israeli reports suggest that the body may potentially be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations with Hamas.