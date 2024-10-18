Hamas announces Sinwar's death: His martyrdom will only strengthen and solidify our movement

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hamas announced “the martyrdom” of the movement's leader, Yahya Sinwar, during a military confrontation with Israel.

In a televised speech, Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza​​, stated, "Leader Yahya Sinwar has ascended as a martyr, steadfast until the last moment of his life, resolute on the ground in Gaza and inspiring the spirit of resilience. He continued to serve after his release from prison, until his eyes were illuminated by the great Al-Aqsa Flood."

Regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, al-Hayya emphasized that their release is contingent upon an end to the aggression against Gaza, a complete withdrawal from it, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from detention.

"Hamas is determined to establish a Palestinian state on all Palestinian territories, with Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

“The martyrdom of leader Sinwar and those who preceded him will only strengthen and solidify our movement.”

Who is Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar, born on October 19, 1962, in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza, is a prominent Palestinian leader and the current head of Hamas' political bureau. His family originally hailed from Majdal Asqalan, where they were displaced in 1948.

Sinwar studied at the Islamic University of Gaza, earning a degree in Arabic language, and became deeply involved in political activism at a young age, joining the Muslim Brotherhood.

In 1985, he founded the Brotherhood's security apparatus known as "Al-Majd," focused on resisting Israeli occupation and countering collaborators.

Sinwar's role in Hamas grew significantly after its founding in 1987. He was arrested by Israeli forces multiple times, most notably in 1988, when he was sentenced to life imprisonment four times, plus 30 years, for his involvement in establishing Hamas' security and military wings. During his 23 years in Israeli prisons, including years in solitary confinement, he became a key figure in leading the movement's prisoners and orchestrating hunger strikes to demand better conditions.

In 2011, Sinwar was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, known as the "Shalit Deal." Upon his release, he quickly returned to Hamas' leadership, overseeing its military wing, the Qassam Brigades. He was elected leader of Hamas in Gaza in 2017 and later succeeded Ismail Haniyeh as the head of Hamas' political bureau in 2023.

Sinwar has been targeted by Israeli forces several times, narrowly escaping assassination attempts. Despite his disappearance from the public eye since the outbreak of the 2023 Gaza war, he has remained a central figure, issuing statements and messages through Hamas' official channels. His leadership, particularly during the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, has made him a top target for Israel, which views him as one of the masterminds behind the movement's military strategy.