Israel investigates reports of Yahya Sinwar's death following Gaza strikes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli security establishment announced that it is investigating the possibility of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death following Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Yahya Sinwar, who leads both the political and military wings of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has been one of Israel's key targets since the start of the confrontations.

Channel 14 reported that “security assessments suggest Sinwar was injured, not killed,” noting that this evaluation is based on the loss of contact with Sinwar since the attack.

In a statement, the Israeli army spokesperson affirmed, "There is no confirmed information yet to prove or disprove Sinwar's death."

These developments come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas since October 7, when Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians, resulting in at least 41,252 deaths, including nearly 16,500 children, and over 95,497 injuries.