Improved gasoline sales halt at Kirkuk stations

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The supply of improved gasoline to fuel stations across Kirkuk, northern Iraq, stopped unexpectedly on Friday, increasing pressure on stations still dispensing other fuel grades, a source told Shafaq News.

No official explanation has been provided for the disruption, and authorities have not indicated when distribution will resume.

The disruption in Kirkuk, which receives more than 1.5 million liters of gasoline daily, comes as the Kurdistan Region of Iraq faces a broader shortage. Over the past week, many fuel stations have run out of stock or reported limited supplies, leading to long queues despite recent government price cuts.

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