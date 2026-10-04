Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts registered 183 human-trafficking cases in August, up from 167 in July, while suicides fell from 16 to 10, according to figures released by the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday.

Basra had the highest number of human-trafficking cases, with 67, followed by Baghdad’s Al-Karkh district with 40 and Diyala with 12. Courts in Nineveh, Babil, Dhi Qar and Al-Muthanna reported no cases of this type.

Of the 10 suicides, five occurred in Nineveh and two in Diyala, while Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa, Najaf and Al-Qadisiyah each reported one.

Violations of Iraq’s Foreigner Residence Law fell from 384 to 307 cases, with Al-Rusafa district accounting for 204, followed by Al-Karkh with 35 and Wasit with 26. Courts in Basra, Nineveh, Babil, Dhi Qar, Al-Anbar, Maysan, Al-Muthanna and Karbala registered no such cases.