Silent crisis: Youth suicides surge in Iraq’s al-Anbar

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

Iraq’s al-Anbar province is witnessing a troubling rise in suicide cases, particularly among youth, challenging long-standing cultural taboos in a deeply conservative tribal society where such topics are often silenced.

A source within al-Anbar Police Command told Shafaq News that more than 12 suicide cases have been documented in the first half of 2025 alone. Several of these were initially reported as accidental falls or drownings but were later determined by forensic investigations to be suicides.

The highest concentration of cases has been reported in Fallujah, Hit, and al-Qaim, with a particularly alarming increase among individuals under the age of 20. The source noted that while security forces have intensified efforts to investigate these incidents, social pressures and families’ reluctance to speak openly have hindered broader understanding.

According to psychologist Iman al-Rawi, suicide in al-Anbar is no longer solely linked to psychological disorders. Instead, it increasingly stems from a complex mix of socioeconomic distress, emotional trauma, and the near-total absence of mental health care. “Many of these youths suffer from post-war trauma, family violence, unemployment, or chronic depression—without any platform to voice their pain,” she said.

Al-Rawi cautioned against relying exclusively on security or religious approaches to address the crisis. She stressed the need to integrate psychological support services into schools and clinics and to establish a confidential mental health hotline for at-risk individuals.

Civil activist Ahmad al-Dhiabi highlighted that returning youth—many of whom experienced years in displacement camps—now face an unforgiving economic reality. “They see lives on social media that they can’t replicate, while their own environment offers no outlet for hope or creativity,” he told Shafaq News. “Many victims had previously posted cries for help online, but no one noticed.”

Experts agree that confronting suicide in al-Anbar requires a coordinated response from security, religious, health, and educational institutions. Government backing is also critical to build localized mental health support units.

Although some tribes have tried to manage the issue internally, deep-rooted social stigma and a lack of public discourse have created barriers to prevention and understanding.