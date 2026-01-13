Basra: Protest against Trump's threats to Iran

Shafaq News– Basra

Dozens of residents gathered on Tuesday near the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra to denounce threats made by US President Donald Trump against Iran.

Shafaq News correspondent said the demonstrators organized a solidarity vigil in front of the consulate building, carrying banners and chanting slogans in support of Tehran.

Participants also raised Iranian flags alongside flags of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF.

The protest’s statement rejected the “US and Israeli interference in Iranian affairs,” condemning comments by Trump about supporting protesters in Iran and “efforts to restore free Iran.”

US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep protesting and said help was on the way.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!.,” adding he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped.

Earlier on Monday, the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah (KH) warned that it would respond to any attack launched by the United States against Iran, pledging to stand alongside the Iranian people.