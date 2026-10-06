Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court on Tuesday issued a summons for Mohammed Jaafar Nassif, nephew of convicted lawmaker Alia Nassif, over allegations of filing false crime reports, misleading investigative and judicial authorities and fabricating evidence.

The New Baghdad court accused Nassif of reporting crimes that had not occurred, deliberately misleading investigators and judicial authorities, and fabricating physical evidence.

Nassif was previously arrested in 2019 in a bribery and extortion case. Contemporary reports said he was later released on bail.

His aunt, MP Alia Nassif, was sentenced in September to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment. The Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq’s anti-corruption watchdog, said she was ordered to repay illicit gains and pay an equivalent fine totaling more than 61 billion Iraqi dinars ($46.7 million).

In August, the Central Bank of Iraq also ordered a precautionary freeze on the assets of 12 political figures, including Nassif, in connection with corruption investigations.

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