Babylon Movement urges unity after Patriarch Sako’s resignation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Rayan Al-Kildani, head of Iraq’s Babylon Movement, on Tuesday called for unity within the Chaldean Catholic Church following the resignation of Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako after 13 years of leadership.

In a statement, Al-Kildani described the Church as a “spiritual home” for believers and urged its members to focus on faith, love, and peace rather than internal divisions. He also commended Sako’s years of service, noting that the contributions of church leaders remain part of the institution’s spiritual legacy despite differing views.

Addressing accusations directed at him, Al-Kildani maintained that disagreements within the same religious community should not evolve into lasting hostility. “Our doors will remain open to His Beatitude at any time, in the spirit of Christian brotherhood.”

He also praised Pope Leo XIV and members of the Chaldean Synod for efforts aimed at preserving the Church’s “unity and spiritual mission.”

Earlier today, Sako submitted his resignation to Pope Leo XIV, who accepted it, according to a statement from the patriarchate. The patriarch explained that the decision would allow him to devote more time to prayer, writing, and pastoral work, emphasizing that no external pressure prompted the move.

Sako has led the Chaldean Catholic Church, Iraq’s largest Christian denomination, since 2013 and remained a prominent advocate for Iraqi Christians during years of conflict and displacement. His tenure also witnessed tensions with Iraqi authorities in 2023 after a presidential decree revoked state recognition of his position, prompting the patriarchate’s temporary relocation to the Kurdistan Region.

A dispute between Sako and Al-Kildani has continued since 2023 over the representation of Christians and the management of church endowments and properties in Iraq, fueling extensive media debate and legal proceedings.

