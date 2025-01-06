Canada’s Trudeau expected to resign as pressure mounts within Liberal Party

Shafaq News/ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation this week amid growing opposition within his Liberal Party, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Citing three unnamed sources familiar with the party’s internal affairs, the newspaper reported that Trudeau is expected to make the announcement as early as Monday or during an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday.

If Trudeau resigns, it reportedly remains unclear whether he will temporarily stay in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

Trudeau, 53, who first took office in 2015, led the Liberals to further victories in the 2019 and 2021 elections. However, he now trails his main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, by 20 points in opinion polls.