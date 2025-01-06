Canada’s PM Trudeau resigns after nine years in office

Shafaq News/ Justin Trudeau has announced he will step down as prime minister of Canada and leader of the governing Liberal Party after nine years in office.

Speaking outside his Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa on Monday, Trudeau delivered his resignation speech.

“…Despite best efforts to work through it, parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” he said.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process. Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process.”

Trudeau said that Canada “deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

“We were elected for the third time in 2021 to strengthen the economy post-pandemic and advance Canada's interests in a complicated world, and that is exactly the job that I, and we, will continue to do for Canadians,” He concluded.