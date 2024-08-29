Iraqi Oil Ministry denies resignation of minister

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil Ministry on Thursday denied reports that its minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, had resigned from his position.

In a statement released by the media office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Abdul Ghani, the ministry refuted claims circulating in some media outlets about his resignation. The statement emphasized, "These reports are baseless, and the minister continues to carry out his duties."

The ministry also urged media outlets and official platforms to obtain information from verified sources to ensure the accuracy of their reporting. "We stress the importance of sourcing information from official channels to preserve the truth," the statement added.