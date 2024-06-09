Israeli Defense Minister resigns from Netanyahu's emergency government

Shafaq News / Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government on Sunday, withdrawing the only centrist force from the far-right coalition amidst the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a press conference, Gantz stated, "I am leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart," and added that he will return to the opposition while continuing to support responsible decisions.

Gantz explained, "We are withdrawing from this government because Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing towards a real victory."

He emphasized his commitment to Israel's interests over Netanyahu's personal agenda, stating, "I am aligned with Israel's interest, not Netanyahu's personal interest. My door will remain open to any Zionist party ready to help achieve victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens."

Gantz reiterated his determination to continue until achieving all war objectives, including the release of all hostages and the eradication of Hamas. He also called on Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to "have the courage to do what is right."

Notably, Israel's military offensive on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 37,616 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run’s health ministry.