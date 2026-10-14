Shafaq News- Babil

Iraq’s Babil Provincial Council on Wednesday decided to form a high-level committee to monitor food, medicine, and construction-material prices after the official dollar selling rate for the public rose from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars, the council said.

The council called for closer monitoring of medicine prices at pharmacies to prevent price manipulation and profiteering, tighter oversight of food traders, and accountability for violators under the law.

It attributed rising food, medicine, and construction-material prices to the exchange-rate change and said security agencies and local administrators would help implement its recommendations.

Iraq devalued the dinar on October 7. Shafaq News price checks later showed increases of up to 15.4% for selected food staples. On October 13, the government exempted imported food and medicines from customs duties, while the Agriculture Ministry reopened imports of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions earlier today to curb rising food prices.