Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran-backed Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah security official Abu Mujahid al-Assaf on Wednesday called for an annual day to burn US flags and questioned Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi over his government's position on Israel and alleged US violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a statement, al-Assaf said Iraqis were seeking answers from the prime minister on several issues, including “US sanctions against Iran.”

On Iraq's sovereignty, he claimed that US forces had committed dozens of violations since the government's Sovereignty Day celebrations. He asked whether Baghdad had formally protested the alleged violations to Washington.

“Did Trump ask you for what is called ‘peace’ with the Zionist entity, and what was your response?” he added, referring to US President Donald Trump and Israel.

Al-Assaf also urged young Iraqis to designate one day each year to burn and trample US flags, referring to an incident in which members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) trampled an American flag during a parade marking the Sovereignty Day celebrations earlier this month.

Read more: Iraq's Sovereignty Days: Coalition mission ends, factions keep their weapons