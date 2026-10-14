Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The death toll from a roadside bomb explosion targeting Iraqi troops in Kirkuk rose to three on Wednesday after another soldier died of his wounds, a security source told Shafaq News.

The latest casualty as Safaa Shayaa, a member of the Iraqi Army's 11th Division, who was wounded when the bomb exploded as troops inspected the site of an airstrike targeting ISIS hideouts in the Wadi Zghaitoun area of southern Kirkuk, according to the source.

The explosion had earlier killed Brigadier General Ahat Yasser Khudair Hussein, head of communications for the 11th Infantry Division, and non-commissioned officer Moataz Shaheed Abbas. Two other soldiers were also reported wounded.