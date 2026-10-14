Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq should maintain a neutral stance toward the United States and Iran amid escalating regional tensions, lawmaker Mukhtar al-Mousawi said on Wednesday, criticizing the government's foreign visits and international agreements for failing to deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

Al-Mousawi, a member of parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, told Shafaq News that Iraq's national interests should guide its relations with Washington and Tehran, without favoring either side. He also expressed doubt that economic cooperation with Arab and other foreign countries could advance under current conditions, calling for a review of Baghdad's diplomatic approach.

He questioned the value of foreign visits that failed to produce practical results, saying Iraqis had hoped international agreements and diplomatic meetings would improve public services, particularly electricity, but had yet to see the expected benefits.

Since taking office in May, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has made official visits to the United States, Iran, Turkiye, Qatar, France, and Germany. The visits have involved talks on energy, trade, and infrastructure, as well as agreements aimed at expanding Iraq's international partnerships.