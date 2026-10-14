Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to launch an attack on Lebanon, seize additional territory, destroy Beirut’s southern suburbs and displace their residents if Hezbollah joins Iran in any attack on Israel.

During a visit to occupied areas in southern Lebanon, accompanied by Israeli military Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, 91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gez, and several other military commanders, Katz said, “If Hezbollah joins Iran in an attack on us, areas in Nabatieh and along the Litani River will be lost and become part of Israel’s permanent security zone.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed during a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun the need to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon, noting that Tehran “attaches great importance to this issue.”

Separately, Aoun stated that Lebanon remained committed to the continued presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), amid Israel’s occupation of villages and towns in southern Lebanon. He conveyed Lebanon’s position to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, citing the importance of UNIFIL’s role since the start of its mission. Aoun added that the “force’s withdrawal would create a vacuum with negative implications for regional security and leave developments in the area without international monitoring.”

The presidential statement said Aoun hoped the UN Security Council would respond to Lebanon’s request to maintain UNIFIL’s operational mission for the coming year, particularly if Israeli forces withdraw to the internationally recognized border and the Lebanese army deploys in the area.

الرئيس جوزاف عون أبلغ وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة لعمليات السلام جان بيار لاكروا، انّ لبنان متمسّك ببقاء اليونيفيل، نظراً إلى أهمية الدور الذي أدّته منذ بدء مهمتها وحتى اليوم، والتضحيات التي قدّمها أفرادها من ضباط ورتباء وعسكريين. وقال إن الظروف الناجمة عن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية واحتلال قرى وبلدات جنوبية يقع معظمها ضمن نطاق عمليات «اليونيفيل»، تجعل وجود القوات الدولية بالغ الأهمية، لأن انسحابها سيُحدث فراغاً ستكون له انعكاسات سلبية على الوضع الأمني في المنطقة، فضلاً عن غياب أي رقابة دولية على ما يجري فيها. وأشار إلى الأدوار الاجتماعية والإنسانية والصحية والتربوية التي تؤديها هذه القوات، والتي أسهمت في توطيد علاقتها بالمواطنين الجنوبيين الذين يرتاحون لوجودها، ويثقون بدورها، ويتمسّكون ببقائها في بلداتهم وقراهم. وأعرب الرئيس عون عن أمله في أن يتجاوب مجلس الأمن مع طلب لبنان الإبقاء على المهمة العملانية لـ«اليونيفيل» خلال السنة المقبلة، التي سبق للمجلس أن حدّدها سنةً لانسحاب هذه القوات، خصوصاً إذا تحقق انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية حتى الحدود الدولية وانتشار الجيش اللبناني، الذي سيكون في حاجة إلى الاستفادة مما تقدّمه «اليونيفيل» من خدمات إنسانية ولوجستية ضرورية. — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) October 14, 2026

In Southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Toulouseh, and Wadi al-Hujair in southern Lebanon, local media said, without reporting casualties.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,386 deaths and 12,424 injuries from Israeli attacks between March 2 and October 10.