Adidas to supply equipment to Iraq’s Al-Minaa

Adidas to supply equipment to Iraq’s Al-Minaa
2026-10-14T16:52:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Al-Minaa Sports Club signed a sports equipment supply agreement with Adidas on Wednesday, with support from Basra’s local government, club board member Aqeel Al-Furaiji told Shafaq News.

Al-Furaiji said the agreement aims to provide equipment for the club’s teams and improve conditions for its players. The club’s management aims to raise Al-Minaa’s profile and develop its capabilities in line with its standing in Iraqi sports and fans’ aspirations, he added.

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