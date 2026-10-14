Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Al-Minaa Sports Club signed a sports equipment supply agreement with Adidas on Wednesday, with support from Basra’s local government, club board member Aqeel Al-Furaiji told Shafaq News.

Al-Furaiji said the agreement aims to provide equipment for the club’s teams and improve conditions for its players. The club’s management aims to raise Al-Minaa’s profile and develop its capabilities in line with its standing in Iraqi sports and fans’ aspirations, he added.