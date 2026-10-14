Shafaq News- Nineveh

A court in Iraq's northern Nineveh province sentenced Brig. Yasser Walid, head of Al-Nasr police station, to one year in prison and fined him 3 million dinars (about $2,000) on Wednesday after convicting him of bribery, a security source told Shafaq News.

The Nineveh Criminal Court issued the sentence under Revolutionary Command Council Resolution No. 160 of 1983, as amended, according to the source.

Walid was arrested about two months ago in a sting operation after being caught taking a bribe, the source said. He was referred to the integrity investigation court, which ordered him detained and later released him on bail pending trial.

Last week, the province's head of the Political Prisoners Foundation and an education employee were also detained in separate cases, and three Mosul electricity employees were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe to cancel a fine.

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