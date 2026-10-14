Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s government on Wednesday reopened imports of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions to curb rising food prices, the Agriculture Ministry said, a week after the dinar was devalued.

The ministry said Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directed the move, overseen by Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari, to ease household costs, protect food security, and prevent speculation and market exploitation.

It also announced a halt to collecting customs duties and taxes on imported eggs, chicken, and live animals for meat production, charges Al-Zaidi had ordered deferred on October 8. On October 13, the Cabinet separately exempted imported food and medicines from customs duties.

Iraq devalued the dinar on October 7, raising the official dollar selling rate for the public from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars. Shafaq News price checks on October 8 showed increases of up to 15.4% for some food staples.

Read more: Iraqi dinar devaluation sparks backlash from blocs inside the cabinet

Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions were among 15 crops subject to import restrictions in February, while the Cabinet imposed a temporary agricultural import ban in September to protect local production.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Agriculture Ministry warned on October 11 that suspending poultry import duties could harm local producers and investment.