Iraqi Trade Ministry achieves strategic Food Basket stock covering over a year

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Trade announced the achievement of a strategic stockpile of food basket items for over a year, marking a historic milestone for the ministry, according to its deputy, Sattar Al-Jabiri.

Al-Jabiri told Shafaq News Agency that "there is a qualitative and positive shift at the Ministry of Trade," adding that "for the first time, the ministry has achieved a strategic stockpile for over a year for food basket items, in addition to qualitative improvements in their quantity."

He continued, stating that "for the first time in the history of the Iraqi state, the seven million people covered by social protection are receiving 24 food baskets per year, each containing five items, including the original basket."

"Four items have been added to the Ramadan basket, bringing the total to nine."

Al-Jabiri explained that those in the social protection network will receive 14 items in the food basket during Ramadan, while the rest of the citizens will receive nine items in the original basket."