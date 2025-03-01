Iraqi police seize drugs at border, smuggled food in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi police arrested a foreign truck driver at the Mandali border crossing in Diyala for possession of suspected narcotics, while authorities in Kirkuk seized 21 tons of smuggled and inedible food, police said.

Diyala police said in a statement that a security officer from the K9 unit at the Mandali border checkpoint detained the driver after a police dog detected suspicious substances believed to be narcotics. "Legal measures have been taken against the suspect, who has been placed in detention, while his truck has been impounded by the relevant security authorities," the statement read.

In Kirkuk, the police announced the seizure of 21 tons of smuggled food unfit for human consumption. A police statement noted that the goods, which emitted foul odors and had not undergone quality inspection, were intercepted while being transported through unmonitored routes toward the city.

Authorities also arrested three suspects and confiscated their vehicles. "The operation was conducted after securing judicial approvals, setting up a force, and executing a carefully planned ambush," the statement added, confirming that legal action has been taken against the suspects.