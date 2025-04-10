Iraq cracks down on narcotics trade

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces launched two major anti-narcotics operations on Thursday, arresting a suspected drug trafficker in Baghdad and seizing over 20 kilograms of narcotics in Mosul, officials said.

In Baghdad, the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency announced that Rusafa police units apprehended a suspected drug dealer after a pre-dawn operation led by the Al-Zawraa Police Department.

The suspect was found in possession of a digital scale used for measuring narcotics, a quantity of crystal meth, various drug paraphernalia, and a motorcycle used during the chase.

In a separate operation in Nineveh province, security forces from Iraq’s National Security Service seized a large cache of narcotics in Mosul and arrested four suspects after an exchange of gunfire.

A security source told Shafaq News, “When the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle and opened fire on the security team, the force returned fire, neutralized the threat, and apprehended all four suspects,” the source said, adding that no injuries were reported among security personnel.

Authorities confiscated more than 20 kilograms of illicit substances and a firearm used during the confrontation. The suspects were transferred to a secure facility for questioning, and legal proceedings are underway.