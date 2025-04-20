Iraq seizes over 2 tonnes of drugs, arrests 3,000 suspects in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ In the first quarter of 2025, the security forces arrested more than 3,000 suspects and seized over two tons of illicit substances, the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances announced.

In a statement, the directorate said it had arrested 3,006 individuals and secured judicial convictions against 973 convicts during the first three months of the year. Authorities also confiscated a total of two tons and 166 kilograms of various narcotic substances.

“Operations conducted under judicial orders issued by the Central Investigative Court in Al-Rusafa—specialized in drug-related cases—resulted in the seizure of one ton and 538 kilograms of various narcotics,” the directorate said.

In addition to the arrests and seizures, authorities reported two fatalities and 13 injuries among individuals they described as adversaries during the operations.

No further details were given regarding the nationalities of those arrested or the specific types of narcotics confiscated.