Al-Anbar Council names new First Deputy Governor

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar Provincial Council on Thursday appointed Omar Mustafa Ahmed Ersan as the province’s first deputy governor for administrative affairs, filling the position left vacant after Yasser Rashid Muhanna Al-Alwani moved to lead the Al-Anbar Investment Commission.

During a Council session chaired by Council head Hamid Daham al-Alwani, members voted by majority to approve Ersan’s selection for the post. The 16-member Council also approved the renewal and replacement of several mukhtars (local community representatives) across Al-Anbar’s districts.