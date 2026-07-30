Baghdad court jails former MP as corruption cases widen

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced former member of parliament Basim Khushan in absentia to three years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of soliciting a bribe, a judicial source said on Thursday.

A court document obtained by Shafaq News stated that the sentence also imposed a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $7,600), with a further two years of rigorous imprisonment to be served consecutively if the fine is not paid.

The conviction concerned an agreement with other defendants to solicit money as a bribe from a complainant in return for purported help in releasing loan funds for a real estate project at the Real Estate Bank in al-Muthanna province in 2024. The document confirmed the seizure of Khashan's movable and immovable assets and the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

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