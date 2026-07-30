Gaza: 2,270+ families entirely killed

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least 2,276 Palestinian families, totaling 8,858 people, have been entirely killed and removed from Gaza's civil registry since the start of the Israeli war in October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry also reported 60,737 orphaned children.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes continued across the strip, killing six more people, among them two children, and injuring 20 others, Palestinian media reported.

The cumulative death toll from Israel's military campaign since October 7, 2023, until July 27 has risen to 73,329, while the total number of wounded has reached 174,009, according to the latest official figures released by the ministry.

Read more: Gaza’s forgotten wounded: A society rebuilt on crutches

Disarmament Negotiations

Negotiations with Hamas, which runs Gaza, over surrendering its weapons are advancing, and the group will have no administrative role in the Gaza Strip, the Board of Peace* said on Thursday, adding that the disarmament plan involves destroying tunnels and weapons stores and dismantling all of Hamas's heavy and light weapons, and that talks were continuing to implement the agreement.

Days earlier, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan allowing the Board of Peace and a multinational force to enter the Gaza Strip. Under the plan, residents would be permitted to move into the designated area from zones under Hamas control after security screening.

The Board said its assessment of any transition will be guided by actions rather than promises, and that all weapons must be consolidated under the Palestinian committee's control.

Read more: The War that Never Ends: A century in Palestine

*The Board is the transitional international body, chaired by US President Donald Trump, that oversees Gaza's administration under the ceasefire framework agreed in October 2025.