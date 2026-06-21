Iraq names Nizar Hussein CBI Governor

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq appointed Nizar Nasser Hussein as governor of the Central Bank (CBI), replacing Ali Mohsen al-Alaq, the Prime Minister’s Media Office reported on Sunday.

The appointment ceremony took place under the supervision of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who underscored the importance of advancing banking reform programs and modernizing the country’s financial sector, in line with international standards governing monetary and fiscal policy implementation.

Al-Zaidi also commended al-Alaq for his efforts throughout his tenure, naming him as his Adviser on Economic Affairs.