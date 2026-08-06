President Barzani advocates arms monopoly to preserve Iraqi sovereignty

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday urged Iraq to strengthen state control over weapons and prevent its territory from being used in conflicts involving neighboring countries, calling on Baghdad to preserve the country’s role as a stabilizing force in the region.

Barzani made the remarks after attending a meeting of Iraq’s ruling State Administration Coalition (SAC), where senior Iraqi officials and political leaders reviewed security, political and regional developments.

“I was pleased to attend the meeting of the State Administration Coalition in Baghdad on Wednesday evening and meet with my brothers, the leaders of the four presidencies and political blocs,” Barzani wrote on X.

He also voiced support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, encouraging cooperation among political forces to address the country’s challenges and safeguard Iraq’s national interests.

سعدتُ بحضور اجتماع ائتلاف إدارة الدولة، مساء أمس في بغداد، ولقاء إخوتي قادة الرئاسات الأربع وقادة الكتل السياسية.شهد الاجتماع بحث الأوضاع العامة في البلاد، والتحديات التي تواجهنا، إلى جانب استعراض آخر التطورات والمستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.وجددنا التزامنا بالمضي… pic.twitter.com/3Aae31tmkj — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 6, 2026

SAC held its 37th regular session in Baghdad on Wednesday. According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the agenda covered Iraq’s financial challenges, particularly delays in paying salaries, pensions and social welfare benefits following disruptions to the country’s oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

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